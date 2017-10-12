UM-Morris' Foley featured in UMAC Wednesday Profile

This week features golfer Meghan Foley from the University of Minnesota Morris and men's soccer player Christopher Forest from North Central University.

University of Minnesota Morris

Jr., Golf

Bovey, Minn./Greenway

Major(s): Sport Management and Psychology

Describe yourself in one word.

Persistent

What do you love most about being a student-athlete at Morris??

What I love most about being a student-athlete at Morris is that we are a smaller campus and I've had the chance to get to know many other great student-athletes and coaches in classes and around our campus.

Tell us about a unique experience you've had as a student at Morris?

The best experience I've had here at Morris is studying abroad in Australia. I was lucky enough to study sport culture in Sydney and Melbourne with a small group of classmates.

Who has been the most influential on your athletics career and why?

My parents because they've always been there to support me through everything and I appreciate everything that they have done and continue to do for me.

What is the greatest lesson you've learned from being a student-athlete?

Time management. There is always so much to do and never enough time to do it but somehow we always manage to get everything to work out (thanks to patient professors and supportive coaches).

FUN FACTS

Pre-game warm up song?Thunderstruck by AC/DCFavorite food?PastaDream Destination?Dublin, IrelandFavorite Professional Athlete?Jason DayFavorite class?American Sign LanguageDream job?Working in sports administrative somewhereFavorite movie?Harry PotterFavorite phone app?SnapchatFavorite holiday?ChristmasFavorite quote/motto?"eh, can't win 'em all"

Christopher Forest - North Central University

Sr., Soccer

Bismarck, ND/Bismarck high school

Major(s): Youth Ministry

Describe yourself in one word.

Outgoing

What do you love most about being a student-athlete at North Central?

My teammates!

What is one thing you want to do before you graduate?

Get my coaching credentials.

Tell us about a unique experience you've had as a student at North Central?

Being able to serve at various youth groups and gaining hands on experience for my future career.

Who has been the most influential on your athletics career and why?

Pat Irey, my 8th grade hockey coach. He became a father figure to me and pushed me to strive to better myself.

FUN FACTS

Pre-game warm up song? 'Till I collapseFavorite food?BurritosDream Destination?New ZealandFavorite Professional Athlete?Steven StamkosFavorite class?Algebra with Carrie Erickson Dream job?Young Adult PastorFavorite movie?AladdinFavorite phone app? Yahoo Fantasy football appFavorite holiday?ThanksgivingFavorite quote/motto?You miss 100% of the shots you don't take -Wayne Gretzky -Michael Scott