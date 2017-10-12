Soccer: Eagles blank UM-Morris

All three first half goals for Northwestern came off the foot of Josiah Donat. He tallied scores in the 10th, 29th, and 38th minutes.

Taylor Modaff closed out the scoring in the 56th minute.

Cody Christ made eight saves in net for the Cougars. UMM was outshot 22-16.

Minnesota Morris (6-7-1, 4-3-1) next plays Saturday, Oct. 14 at home to St. Scholastica at 3:15 p.m. at the Cougar Soccer Field. It's the UMAC Game of the Week this week. Check out the match up here.