Soccer: Cougars vs St, Scholastica - UMAC Game of the Week

UMAC Release

The UMAC Game of the Week runs each Thursday during the conference regular season and breaks down one key matchup from one sport. The 2017-18 season also welcomes the UMAC Weekly Update covering the Game of the Week and other important happenings from around the UMAC.

The Matchup

Saturday, Oct. 14 - College of St. Scholastica at the University of Minnesota Morris, men's soccer, 3:15 p.m. in Morris, Minnesota

What's at Stake

Push for the title - A win for St. Scholastica would bring the squad to 27 points and 9-0 in the conference with just three games remaining on the schedule. This would extend the Saints' lead in the standings and bring them one step closer to an eighth-straight conference title.

Playoff position - Minnesota Morris enters with a record of 4-3-1 and 13 points that puts them easily in the mix for a playoff position. A win would help the Cougars make a push for a top three position and would make the race for first place a bit more interesting.

Recent rivalry - Any game in the last decade between the Cougars and Saints can be dubbed as a rivalry, and in men's soccer it has been 10 years since any other UMAC team than the two has won a regular season title and 11 years for a tournament title.

Previously in Action

Minnesota Morris suffered a disappointing 4-0 loss at the University of Northwestern Wednesday that allowed Martin Luther College to close the gap on the Cougars to just one point.

St. Scholastica picked up its third UMAC shutout win Wednesday in a convincing 4-0 victory at Northland College.

Need to Know

Unstoppable - The Saints have not lost a UMAC game since 2009 when Minnesota Morris won 1-0. Their 118 straight regular season conference wins is a NCAA record.

Just one - The two teams played earlier this season with only one goal separating them as CSS won 2-1 behind two goals from Luke Buckton.

End of a streak - Prior to Wednesday's loss to Northwestern, Minnesota Morris had won four-straight conference games with its last loss coming at the hands of St. Scholastica.

Players to Watch - Minnesota Morris

Gabe Arreguin, So., M/F - UMAC stats: 2g, 4 pts.

Luqman Barre, Sr., M - UMAC stats: 2g, 8a, 10 pts., (second in assists)

Cody Christ, Sr., G - All-UMAC last season; UMAC stats - .830 sv.%, 1.30 GAA

Bona Usha, Sr., M/F - UMAC stats: 1g, 1a, 3 pts.

Players to Watch - St. Scholastica

Luke Buckton, Jr., M - All-UMAC last season; UMAC stats: 11g, 7a, 27 pts. (leads UMAC in all)

Sandy Davidson-Hunt, Sr., G - UMAC stats: .833 sv.%, .639 GAA, 3 SO (leads UMAC in all)

Darby Henderson, Jr., F - Honorable Mention last season; UMAC stats: 5g, 4a, 14 pts.

Juan Ochoa, Fy., F - UMAC stats: 5g, 2a, 12 pts.

This game will be a "can't miss." Keep up with the live video and live stats for the big game. Get in on the action by interacting on social media (#UMACgotw).