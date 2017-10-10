Golf: Wattenhofer, Foster named all-conference

This marks Wattenhofer's third appearance on the All-Conference squad and this is the second mention for Foster.

Wattenhofer placed fourth at the UMAC Golf Championships completed Saturday for the second straight season. Her scoring average of 93.0 for the season tied her for seventh best in the conference. She earned two medalist honors this season by winning both the MLC/UMM Dual to start the season and the NCU Invitational two weeks later. She also had three other top five finishes.

Foster tied for the eighth at the UMAC Golf Championships a year after placing in a tie for seventh at the same event. She was second on the Cougars in scoring average at 97.2 and had five top 10 finishes to her credit.