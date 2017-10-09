Football: Cougars fall to Knights for second time

Minnesota Morris cracked the scoreboard first at the beginning of the second quarter. On a second down from their own 19, MLC's Nate Stein coughed up the football and UMM's Drew Shipley picked up the pigskin rambled down to the MLC 5. Two plays later, Justin Masloski found Taylor Holleman for a 5-yard touchdown pass that gave UMM a 7-0 lead with 10:57 left in the half.

The lead did not last long though as the Knights tied the game on their next possession. MLC started the drive with passes of 14, 8, 35, and 5 yards to get down to the UMM 13. An Ian Paulsen rush brought it inside the 10 and Stein atoned for his fumble by taking it in from seven yards out to tie the game at 7 with 9:38 left in the half.

It remained 7-7 until halftime. The Knights broke the tie on their second drive of the second half. Martin Luther drove 44 yards on nine plays that culminated in a Paulsen touchdown pass to Josh Schroeder from six yards out on a fourth-and-goal to give MLC a 14-7 edge nearly halfway through the third quarter.

Late in the game, the Cougars took over from their own 4 with 2:15 remaining. Masloski rushed for 12 yards then completed a pass to Holleman to get out to the 20. On a trick play, Kailen Ha'o-Martin connected with Cameron Geyer on a 40-yard completion to the MLC 40. Two more completions to Holleman got the ball down to the 25 with a minute left. MLC's Jared Witkowiak stopped the UMM drive from their as he intercepted a Masloski pass in the end zone to halt the Cougars final chance.

Masloski threw for 83 yards and ran for 36. Ten of his 17 completions went to Holleman for 51 yards. Shipley and Cole Kvistero had big games defensively with 15 and 12 tackles, respectively. Anthony Hill, Nikolas Pahno, and Austin Baca each collected a quarterback sack.

Minnesota Morris (1-5, 1-4 in UMAC) returns home to face MacMurray next Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at Big Cat Stadium.