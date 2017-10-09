The Cougars (1133) finished second to St. Scholastica (1066) for a repeat season. UMM finished 15 strokes better than Northwestern (1148) and 30 strokes ahead of UW-Superior (1163).

Women's Final Results

Wattenhofer shot rounds of 85, 93, and 92 to card an overall score of 270 which tied her with Bethany Lutheran's Danae Walton. Crown's Paulina Dejamco won conference medalist honors by shooting a 254. St. Scholastica's Arica Sheff (258) and Amanda Broman (266) finished second and third, respectively.

Katelyn Foster also had a top 10 finish for the Cougars as her three-round total of 279 tied her for eighth place. Rounding out the Cougar field was Allison Bot (290, 16th place), Meghan Foley (294, t-18th), and Brittany Lormis (317, t-24th).