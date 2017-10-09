Golf: Och 10th at UMAC Championships
Junior Kyle Och shot his two best rounds of the season Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7 as he followed a Friday 78 with a Saturday 77 to compile a three-day score of 235 to place 10th overall at the UMAC Golf Championships at Alexandria Golf Club.
The Minnesota Morris men's team placed ninth overall with a team score of 1040. St. Scholastica claimed the team crown with a combined score of 926. Northwestern was six strokes back at 932 and UW-Superior was right behind at 933
Other Cougar competitors included Hunter Balmer (260), Justice Jensvold (267), Anthony Bizardie (282), and Trent Jerome (284). UW-Superior's Joey Cummings earned medalist honors by carding a 222.