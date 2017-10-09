Search
    Golf: Och 10th at UMAC Championships

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 1:01 p.m.
    Kyle Och took 10th at the UMAC Championships this past weekend in Alexandria. UMM Sports Information

    Junior Kyle Och shot his two best rounds of the season Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7 as he followed a Friday 78 with a Saturday 77 to compile a three-day score of 235 to place 10th overall at the UMAC Golf Championships at Alexandria Golf Club.

    The Minnesota Morris men's team placed ninth overall with a team score of 1040. St. Scholastica claimed the team crown with a combined score of 926. Northwestern was six strokes back at 932 and UW-Superior was right behind at 933

    Men's Final Results

    Other Cougar competitors included Hunter Balmer (260), Justice Jensvold (267), Anthony Bizardie (282), and Trent Jerome (284). UW-Superior's Joey Cummings earned medalist honors by carding a 222.

