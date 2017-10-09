Golf: Och 10th at UMAC Championships

The Minnesota Morris men's team placed ninth overall with a team score of 1040. St. Scholastica claimed the team crown with a combined score of 926. Northwestern was six strokes back at 932 and UW-Superior was right behind at 933

Men's Final Results

Other Cougar competitors included Hunter Balmer (260), Justice Jensvold (267), Anthony Bizardie (282), and Trent Jerome (284). UW-Superior's Joey Cummings earned medalist honors by carding a 222.