Soccer: Cougars post fourth straight UMAC shutout

UM-Morris 1 , Bethany Lutheran 0

The Minnesota Morris men's soccer team picked up its fourth straight UMAC win (all by shutouts) Saturday by defeating Bethany Lutheran, 1-0 at the Cougar Soccer Field in Morris. The combined score of the four UMM victories is 8-0.

A week and a half ago, the Cougars traveled to Mankato and picked up a 3-0 win over BLC. Goals were a bit harder to come by Saturday afternoon.

The two teams played to a scoreless tie through the first half. The Cougars put some pressure on the Vikings at the onset of the second half and it resulted in a goal. In the 53rd minute, shortly after a corner kick, Luqman Barre fed Gabe Arreguin who delivered a goal for the second time this season for a 1-0 UMM lead.

Cody Christ was able to keep Bethany Lutheran off the scoreboard for the full 90 minutes to secure the victory.

The Cougars held a 6-2 edge in shots on goal.

St. John’s 1, UM-Morris 0

A day after winning a 1-0 decision against Bethany Lutheran at home, the Minnesota Morris men's soccer team dropped a 1-0 contest Sunday at Saint John's in non-conference action.

The lone goal of the game came in the 11th minute. Paul Wadsworth scored off assists from Zack Boerjan and Rene Cabrera.

Cougar goalkeeper Cody Christ did all he could to keep UMM in the game. Saint John's held a 31-9 advantage in total shots and 11-5 edge in shots on goal. Christ saved 10 of the 11 shots he faced.

Minnesota Morris (6-6-1) returns to UMAC play Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Northwestern in St. Paul. The Cougars are back in Morris to play host to St. Scholastica Saturday, Oct. 14.