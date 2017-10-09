Soccer: UM-Morris post third straight win

Six different Cougars scored in the conference win. The scoring started with senior Juliet Batista who scored her first collegiate goal in the 23rd minute off a loose ball in front that started with a Sam Tate corner. Tate scored herself in the 39th minute off a nice feed from Megan Ellingboe on the right side with Tate connecting into the lower left corner. The Cougars added two more goals in the final five minutes of the half. Ellingboe scored unassisted in the 41st minute and Yu Ito tallied one in the 43rd with a helper from Molly Hancuh as UMM led 4-0 going into the break.

In the 57th minute, Brooke Lorentz made it 5-0 off another Hancuh assist. Hancuh ended the scoring in the 89th minute off another Ellingboe helper.

The Cougars held a 21-7 edge in total shots and 11-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Minnesota Morris (6-5-1, 4-2-1 in UMAC) next plays at Northwestern Wednesday, Oct. 11 in St. Paul. The Cougars are back in Morris Saturday, Oct. 14 to play host to College of St. Scholastica.