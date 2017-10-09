Volleyball: Cougars, Rams raise melanoma awareness

Senior Marissa Ekness was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, early in 2017. After months of doctor visits and surgeries, Ekness was recently announced cancer free. Prior to Saturday's match, as a surprise for Ekness, players from both Minnesota Morris and North Central as well as fans, donned black Team Marissa shirts. On the front of the shirt was "#melanomore" with "Team Marissa 5" on the back. Black is the color associated for melanoma.

As for the match, the Cougars swept the Rams 3-0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-10). Ekness led with 13 kills. Layne Herrmann had 42 assists and Katie Reitsma led with 11 digs.

Minnesota Morris (20-5, 10-1 in UMAC) next plays at Northwestern Wednesday, Oct. 11 in St. Paul. The Cougars return to Morris Friday, Oct. 13 for a triangular against St. Scholastica at 5 p.m. and Concordia Moorhead at 7 p.m.