Volleyball: UM-Morris comes back to top Concordia Moorhead

After losing the first set, the Cougars took the second with a late rally. Tied at 18, UMM rattled off seven of the final eight points to even the match.

The Cobbers took a tight third set to take a 2 sets to 1 advantage. The Cougars jumped out to an early lead in the fourth to keep the pressure on Concordia. A 5-0 run included two kills from Mia Frick that made it 12-5. Concordia cut it to 21-19 before UMM scored the final four points to send it to a decisive fifth set.

The teams exchanged the first eight points before UMM took control. Another Frick kill started a 10-1 spurt. Kills from Frick, Herrmann, and Mathias put the Cougars on the brink of a win at 14-5. After a Cobber point, a Marissa Ekness kill iced the win for the Cougars.

Frick led all players with 17 kills. Ekness was close behind with 15 and she added 14 digs. Herrmann had 46 assists to go along with 16 digs. Katie Reitsma led with 31 digs.

Minnesota Morris (19-5) returns home for a UMAC match with North Central Saturday at 3 p.m. at the PE Center.