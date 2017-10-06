Drew Shipley was named Special Teams Player of the Week by the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. He's definitely a weapon, Hoffmann said.

"His ability to punt the ball like he has is absolutely a flip-the-field type of weapon," Hoffmann said.

On the offensive side, QB Justin Masloski was a vital part of the attack for UMM Saturday, head coach Matthew Johnson said.

"For the first time this year, he really turned into a dual threat guy," coach Johnson said of Masloski that ran for 156 yards and passed for 145 yards in the win over the Storm.

Looking ahead to Martin Luther Saturday, Oct. 7 in New Ulm where the Cougars look to redeem a 14-7 season opening loss to the Knights back on Sept. 2i n Morris. This is a different team than it was in week one, Johnson said.

"We didn't run the ball at all against them, and that's not our style of football," Johnson said of the UMM offense that ran 17 yards in 25 attempts in the season opener against MLC.

Kick off in New Ulm is at 1 p.m.