The Cougar women are just three strokes behind St. Scholastica for first place (364-367). UW-Superior (386), Northwestern (390), and Bethany Lutheran (394) round out the top five.

Kelsey Wattenhofer is pacing UMM and is in a tie for third after carding an 85. She is two shots behind Arica Sheff of St. Scholastica and five shots back of Crown's Paulina Dejamco. Two other Cougars are among the top - Katelyn Foster is in a tie for fifth after shooting a 91 and Allison Bot is in a tie for 10th with a 93.

Women's Day 1 standings

The Cougar men sit in eighth place after day 1 with a team score of 345. St. Scholastica (306) holds a one-shot lead over Northwestern (307) for first place. UW-Superior is in third place (315) with Bethany Lutheran (325) and Northland (326) completing the top five.

The top Cougar golfer on the day was Kyle Och whose round of 80 was good for a tie for 10th. Justice Jensvold carded an 85 with Hunter Balmer a shot back at 86.

Men's Day 1 standings

Play continues Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7 at the Alexandria Golf Club.