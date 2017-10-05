Soccer: Cougar offense explodes in win over Crown

Last year against Crown, Molly Hancuh tallied four goals in a Cougar win and Tuesday she did the same to tie a Cougar single-game record. She scored her first goal in the fourth minute as Yu Ito feed her in front for a 1-0 UMM lead. She assisted on the next goal less than a minute later with Brooke Lorentz as Megan Ellingboe kicked it in for a 2-0 edge. Hancuh was back to scoring herself in the tenth minute as she headed in a shot from in front off passes from Sam Tate and Lindsay Clay. Ito (24th minute) and Hancuh (27th minute) added more goals to extend the Cougar lead to 5-0 by halftime.

Hancuh tallied one more goal in the 54th minute. Ellingboe added her second goal of the contest in the 56th minute and Rylee Whiteside connected on her second goal of the season in the 66th minute to conclude the scoring.

UMM held a 37-2 advantage in total shots and 22-1 edge in shots on goal.

Minnesota Morris (5-5-1, 3-2-1 in UMAC) hosts Bethany Lutheran Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.