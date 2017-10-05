Volleyball: Cougars split at home

The day started with a non-conference matchup with Saint Benedict. All three sets were tight, but the Cougars fell 23-25, 23-25, 22-25. Marissa Ekness led the Cougars with 15 kills. Morgan Miller seven kills and three blocks. Mia Frick gathered nine kills and three blocks. Layne Herrmann totaled 35 assists and Katie Reitsma led with 11 digs.

The Cougars bounced back to top Crown 25-14, 25-14, 25-9. Rachel Mathias and Hannah Godzala were each double figures in kills with 11 and 10, respectively. Godzala and Annika Johnson each had three service aces. Johnson also tallied 24 assists. Reitsma (14), Ekness (10), and Johnson (10) were leaders in digs.

Minnesota Morris (18-5, 9-1 in UMAC) travels to Moorhead to play Concordia College Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.