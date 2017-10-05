Soccer: Cougars edge by Crown

Minnesota Morris did not waste much time getting on the board. In the eighth minute, Luqman Barre's free kick from 30 yards out was sent perfectly to Bona Usha on the left side who deflected it over to Brandon Barrientos who connected on his first collegiate goal to make it 1-0.

Matt Marshall got the start in net for the Cougars and played a perfect match saving all five shots he faced.

The Cougars outshot the Storm 17-11 and shots on goal were even at 5.

Minnesota Morris (5-5-1, 3-2-1 in UMAC) stays at home to face Bethany Lutheran Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3:15 p.m.