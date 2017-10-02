Golf: Cougars golf Viking Invite

The women finished fourth out of seven teams with a combined score of 787 over two rounds. St. Scholastica won the team competition with a score of 709 and was followed by Northwestern (758) and UW-Superior (765).

The top Cougar golfer was Kelsey Wattenhofer who finished in a tie for eighth with rounds of 96 and 90 (186). Meghan Foley was next in line for UMM as he carded rounds of 98 and 101 (199), good for 19th place. Allison Bot (105-102=207) and Brittany Lormis (98-109=207) rounded out the team scoring.

For the Cougar men, Hunter Balmer and Anthony Bizardie each had two-round scores of 179 and Trent Jerome carded a combined score of 190.

The Cougars compete at the UMAC championships Thursday-Saturday at Alexandria Golf Club.