Soccer: Cougar men split road games

UM-Morris 3, North Central 0

For the second time in as many games, Minnesota Morris delivered a shutout win on the road Saturday as the Cougars defeated North Central 3-0 in UMAC men's soccer action.

Getting his first collegiate goal in the first half was Chase Gray. His unassisted netter in the 27th minute gave UMM a 1-0 edge. Less than a minute later, Zachary Jacobson gained his second goal of the season with help from Alex Keller to give a 2-0 edge to the Cougars and they would take that lead into halftime.

Luqman Barre added onto the lead in the 62nd minute as he scored his third goal of the season off a feed from Brandon Barrientos that gave UMM a 3-0 advantage.

The Cougars saved all seven Ram shots on net with Cody Christ making six of those saves.

St. Mary’s 3, UM-Morris 0

The Minnesota Morris men's soccer team stepped out of conference for a road contest at Saint Mary's Sunday, Oct. 1 and suffered a 3-0 setback.

The Cardinals scored all three of their goals within the game's first ten minutes. Goals from Charles Reit (5th minute), Sean Butcher (7th minute), and Jared Wolt (9th minute) gave SMU the early edge.

UMM settled down and held SMU scoreless the rest of the way. Both Cody Christ and Matt Marshall made four saves in net for the Cougars.

Minnesota Morris (4-5-1) returns home to face Crown Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Cougar Soccer Field.