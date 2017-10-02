Soccer: Minnesota Morris women down Rams

The Cougars started their scoring early. In the sixth minute, Sam Tate netted her second goal of the season off a feed from Brooke Lorentz to give UMM the early edge. Minnesota Morris would add two more goals towards the latter part of the half. Yu Ito's goal in the 37th minute made it 2-0 and Molly Hancuh's score in the 44th minute gave UMM a 3-0 lead at halftime. Megan Ellingboe assisted on both goals.

Hancuh scored again in the 65th minute for her ninth goal of the season and Brooke Lorentz scored for the fifth time in the 68th minute. Both Hancuh and Lorentz assisted on the other's goal.

Megan Tschida stopped nine of ten shots she faced.

Minnesota Morris (4-5-1, 2-2-1 in UMAC) returns home to face Crown on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 4:15 p.m.