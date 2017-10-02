The UMM women finished with a team score of 35. Saint Mary's was second with 50 points and was followed by Bethany Lutheran (59), Crown (91), and North Central (130).

Nearly pulling off an individual victory was Katherine Novak. She was just edged out at the finish line by Saint Mary's Danielle Franke. Novak clocked a 25:01.7 over the six-kilometer course while Franke's was three-tenths of a second better at 25:01.4.

Four other Cougars placed among the top 11. Brynn Gellner had a fifth place running at 25:32.5. Alexa Yeager took eighth place with a time of 26:04.7 while Elisabeth Anderson was right behind at 26:16.3. Paige Stearns rounded out the UMM top five with an 11th place time of 26:46.4.

The men finished with 38 points, seven behind Saint Mary's who won with 31 points. Rounding out the field was North Central (99), Bethany Lutheran (100), Oak Hills Christian (126), and Crown (151).

Tyler Sassenberg paced five Cougars who placed in the top 12 with a second place running of 27:48.0. Raymond Abraham had a fifth place of 28:11.3. David Roanhorse came in eighth place at 28:43.1 and was followed by Benjamin Barnack (28:53.8, 11th), and Edmund Cease (29:02.5, 12th).

Minnesota Morris is off until Oct. 21 when the Cougars run at the Mount Marty Invitational in Yankton, S.D.

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE WEEK

Katherine Novak, Jr., Minnesota Morris

Champlin, Minn./Champlin Park

- Helped Minnesota Morris take the team title at the BLC Invite

- Recorded a time of 25:01 on the 6,000-meter course

- Finished second overall by just three-tenths of a second behind winner