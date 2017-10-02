Volleyball: Cougars add sweep to make eight straight wins

RELATED: Cougar volleyball, photo store

For the Cougars, this marks their eighth straight victory and improves their record in true road matches to 8-0.

UMM had an impressive .376 hitting percentage and were led by Morgan Miller and Marissa Ekness who each totaled 13 kills. Miller and Rachel Mathias had four blocks each and Mathias added seven kills. Layne Herrmann led with 29 assists. Katie Reitsma and Bekah Morris were in double figures in digs with 14 and 11, respectively.

Minnesota Morris (17-4, 8-1 in UMAC) returns home to face Saint Benedict and Crown Tuesday, Oct. 3 beginning at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE WEEK

Layne Herrmann, So., Minnesota Morris

Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley

- Tallied 159 assists (11.4 per set) in four wins over the week

- Recorded a 62-assist effort in a big 3-2 win over Augsburg

- Added 28 digs and eight kills to her stat line