Football: Cougars find first win over Crown

The game could not have gotten off to a better start for the Cougars. On the first play from scrimmage from their own 30, quarterback Justin Masloski called his number, found a hole with some good blocking from his offensive line and rambled 70 yards, untouched, down the right side line for the touchdown. John Hoff's point after gave UMM a 7-0 lead just 17 seconds into the game.

After the two teams exchanged punts, Crown put together a 14-play, 73-yard drive that would tie the contest late in the first quarter. On a fourth-and-goal from the 4, Taylor Watkins scored untouched on a quarterback draw. The Corey Huard PAT tied the game at 7 with 1:04 left in the opening stanza.

It would not stay tied for long though. On the following possession, the Cougars would go on a touchdown drive of 85 yards on six plays to regain the lead. The drive started with a 22-yard completion from Masloski to Nathan Sheridan. Masloski five- and seven-yard runs netted UMM another first down. Following a timeout, Masloski hit Taylor Holleman down the left side line for a 49-yard hookup down to the Crown 5. Cameron Geyer took it in from there for the 14-7 UMM advantage.

The Cougars would add to their lead in the third quarter. Nate Gehlen broke up a Crown reverse attempt by getting his hand in the passing lane forcing a fumble that was recovered by Anthony Hill at the Crown 19. After the drive stalled, Hoff connected on a season-long 37-yard field goal for a 17-7 Cougar lead with 4:12 left in the third.

The Minnesota Morris defense kept Crown off the scoreboard the rest of the way and gained their first win of the season.

Masloski passed for 145 yards and rushed for 144 as the Cougars held a 339 to 292 edge in total yards. Geyer rushed for 44 yards on eight carries. Holleman gained 61 yards on two receptions and Sheridan grabbed four receptions for 45 yards.

Defensively, Nick Pahno led UMM with 13 tackles. Taylor Snow made 10 stops which included three tackles for loss and he picked up a sack. Gehlen had 3.5 tackles for losses and he had eight in total.

Minnesota Morris (1-4, 1-3 in UMAC) heads to New Ulm next Saturday, Oct. 7 for a rematch with Martin Luther.

FOOTBALL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Drew Shipley, So., Minnesota Morris

Couer D'Alene, Idaho/Lake City

- Helped Minnesota Morris to first win of the season vs. Crown

- Averaged 47.2 yards per punt on five attempts

- Recorded a career-long 71-yard boot and two inside opponent's 20-yardline