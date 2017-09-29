Search
    VIDEO: UMM coaches look ahead to homecoming game

    By UMM Sports Information on Sep 29, 2017 at 6:01 p.m.
    UM-Morris head coaches Matt Johnson and Marty Hoffmann recap St. Scholastica and look ahead to what needs to happen against Crown Saturday, Sept. 30 as the Cougars host Crown for their homecoming game at 6 p.m.

    "We had our second highest yards over the course of the season," Johnson said of the Cougar offense that put just three points on the board against St. Scholastica Saturday, Sept. 23 in Duluth. The Cougars recorded 181 yards of total offense against the Saints. In their season opener against Martin Luther, they recorded 236 yards of total offense.

    UMM kicks off against Crown at 6 p.m. at Big Cat Stadium in Morris. It's Cougar homecoming and tailgating will be out on the concourse starting at 4 p.m.

