Soccer: UM-Morris women fall in final minute
In an evenly-played contest, Minnesota Morris allowed a goal in the final minute and dropped a 1-0 decision to Bethany Lutheran Wednesday, Sept. 27 in UMAC women's soccer action in Mankato.
Both the Cougars and Vikings had five shots on goal throughout the contest, each had five corner kicks, and the Cougars had only two more fouls more the Vikings (5-3).
With how even the game was going, it seemed destined to head to overtime as a scoreless tie. That changed in the 90th minute. With roughly 30 seconds left, BLC's Nicole Moldstad was able to get a shot passed UMM goalkeeper Megan Tschida for the game-winning goal.
Minnesota Morris (3-5-1, 1-2-1 in UMAC) stays on the road to face North Central Saturday, Sept. 30.