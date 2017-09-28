Soccer: Cougar men snap losing streak

The Cougars put pressure on the Vikings early multiple scoring chances. After getting close in the first minutes, Denis Ostroushko capitalized down the right side off a feed from Corbin McCall for a 1-0 UMM lead in the 13th minute.

It stayed 1-0 until early in the second half when the Cougars added two goals within a minute's span. Zachary Jacobson scored off a feed from Luqman Barre in the 51st minute, then Barre assisted on another goal Bona Usha in the 52nd minute to give UMM a 3-0 edge.

The Cougars outshot the Vikings 27-9 and held a 19-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Cody Christ played the first 60 minutes and recorded three saves before being relieved by Matt Marshall who also made three stops.

Minnesota Morris (3-4-1, 1-2-1 in UMAC) plays next at North Central Saturday, Sept. 30.