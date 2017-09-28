Golf: Women win Northwestern Invite

The Cougars won with a team score of 372, three shots ahead of UW-Superior (375) and four ahead of Northwestern (376).

Pacing the way for UMM was Kelsey Wattenhofer who carded a career-tying low round of 85, which tied for second on Tuesday.

Five Cougar golfers placed within the top 20. Katelyn Foster's round of 91 was good for a tie for fifth place. Allison Bot and Brittany Lormis finished in a tie for 14th with a 98 and Meghan Foley's 100 tied her for 18th.

With all but one UMAC team competing, the Cougars finished in a tie for fifth with Crown with team scores of 332. Northwestern won the team crown with a 289.

Kyle Och was the Cougars best golfer on the afternoon as he carded a 79, good for a tie for 14th. Hunter Balmer's 82 was good for a tie for 21st. Justice Jensvold was a shot behind Balmer with an 83 and Anthony Bizardie rounded out the Cougar quartet with an 88.

The Cougars look to keep the momentum going when they compete Friday and Saturday at the BLC Invite in Hutchinson and Buffalo Lake.