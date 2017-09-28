Volleyball: Cougars extend streak to seven

Saturday, Sept. 16, Minnesota Morris collected two UMAC wins at Crown College in St. Bonifacius, just outside of the twin cities metro area. Monday, Sept. 25, the Cougars returned to face Augsburg and won a five-set non-conference matchup. UMM returned to Minneapolis Wednesday, Sept. 27 for a UMAC triangular with North Central and St. Scholastica and picked up two more victories to push their winning streak to seven.

In their first match Wednesday, against North Central, the Cougars collected set wins of 25-12, 25-20, 25-19. UMM trailed 13-12 in the third set before taking control with a 4-0 spurt. They scored six of the final seven points of the match that culminated with a Rachel Mathias kill.

Mathias led UMM with 10 kills. Marissa Ekness had a near double-double with 11 digs and nine kills. Layne Herrmann totaled 28 assists and Katie Reitsma had 15 digs.

The Cougars made quick work of St. Scholastica in their next match sweeping the Saints by scores of 25-8, 25-16, 25-14.

Ekness led with 15 kills and nine digs. Mathias collected five blocks. Herrmann helped with 40 assists and Reitsma had 19 digs.

Minnesota Morris (16-4, 7-1 in UMAC) heads south to Mankato for their next match, Saturday, Sept. 30 at Bethany Lutheran.