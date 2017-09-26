Volleyball: UM-Morris adds five-set win over Augsburg

The Cougars won the first set, 25-22, then went extra to pull out the second, 29-27. UMM was a point away from losing the frame, but scored the final three points. An Augsburg service error tied it at 27, a combined block from Rachel Mathias and Marissa Ekness gave the Cougars the lead then an Ekness kill secured the 2 sets to none lead.

Augsburg won the third set, 25-17, by taking the final nine points of the frame then took the fourth set, 26-24, to send the match to a fifth set.

UMM jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the final set. Ekness started it with a pair of kills and that was followed by a block assists from Morgan Miller and Mia Frick. Augsburg pulled within 7-6 before the Cougars took control down the stretch. Ekness started a 3-point spurt with two more kills. Later, up 13-11, Ekness kill was followed by a Hannah Godzala service ace to close out the set and the match in favor of the Cougars.

Ekness was one kill and one attack shy of tying Cougar single match records with 30 kills on 91 attacks. Layne Herrmann's 62 assists tie her for fourth all-time for a single match.

Miller added 14 kills and four blocks. Frick had 10 kills and three blocks. Katie Reitsma led with 28 digs and Bekah Morris added 24. Sierra Nori and Ekness collected 14 digs each.

Minnesota Morris (14-4) returns to Minneapolis Wednesday, Sept. 27 for a UMAC triangular with North Central and St. Scholastica.