Football: Saints early lead enough against UM-Morris

After stopping UMM on their opening possession, CSS drove 49 yards on nine plays to score on their initial drive. Zach Edwards connected with Ben Buthe from 10 yards out for a 7-0 Saints lead.

St. Scholastica added a field goal later in the quarter then found the end zone again on their first play of the second quarter. Jack Peru ran 42 yards to the end zone for a 17-0 lead.

The Cougars put a nice two-minute drive together at the end of the half to get themselves on the scoreboard. Following a sack, Justin Masloski ran 16 yards for a first down. A six-yard completion to Taylor Holleman and a 15-yard reception by Nathan Sheridan brought the ball to the CSS 14 with 42 seconds left. A completion to Cameron Geyer brought it down to the 7. Not able to get further, John Hoff connected on a 24-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the half.

Edwards would throw three second half touchdowns, one to Hunter Thompson and two to Aaron Olson.

Masloski threw for 88 yards and ran for 63 on the afternoon. Defensively, Marcos Luna led with nine tackles. Taylor Snow collected two sacks and two tackles for losses.

Minnesota Morris (0-4, 0-3 in UMAC) hosts Crown for their homecoming game next Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at Big Cat Stadium.