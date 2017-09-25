Soccer: Saints top visiting Cougars

UMM goalkeeper Cody Christ kept the Cougars in the contest as four first half saves helped keep the game scoreless at halftime.

The Saints broke the scoreless tie early in the second half. In the 49th minute, Luke Buckton got his foot on the ball in front of the net and delivered it in for a 1-0 lead. Buckton scored again in the 64th minute off some nice passing to widen the lead to 2-0.

Konrad Laack's first goal of the season cut the deficit in half in the 77th minute off a feed from Luqman Barre to make it 2-1.

The Cougars had a chance to tie it late, but Hugo Castaneda's header shot was saved by CSS' Sandy Davidson-Hunt.

Minnesota Morris (2-4-1, 0-2-1) remains on the road for a game at Bethany Lutheran Wednesday, Sept. 27.