Soccer: Early lead downs Cougars

Janelle Rouillard (13th minute) and Becca Rancour (31st) gave St. Scholastica a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

That lead went to 3-0 after Rouillard tallied her second goal of the game in the 56th minute.

The Cougars got on the board in the 86th minute on a penalty kick goal from Yu Ito following a CSS foul in the box.

Minnesota Morris (3-4-1, 1-1-1) travels to Mankato to face Bethany Lutheran Wednesday, Sept. 27.