Volleyball: Cougars add two UMAC sweeps

The Cougars topped the Yellowjackets in their first match Saturday by set scores of 25-11, 25-14, 25-22. Marissa Ekness led a .282 Cougar hitting percentage with 15 kills. Mia Frick was also in double figures with 10. Layne Herrmann totaled 33 assists and Katie Reitsmahad 15 digs.

UMM put up similar numbers later against Crown pulling off the 25-19, 25-7, 25-10 victory. Herrmann added 24 more assists. Reitsma added 11 digs and Morgan Miller had five blocks.

Minnesota Morris (13-4, 5-1 in UMAC) heads out of conference to play at Augsburg Monday, Sept. 25.