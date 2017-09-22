Golf: Foley medalist honors at UM-Morris meet

Results

Foley's round of 90 surpassed her previous collegiate best round by five strokes. Wattenhofer was runner up Thursday with a round of 94.

Rounding out the Cougar squad was Allison Bot (104), Katelyn Foster (105), and Brittany Lormis (114).

The Cougars defeated Valley City State by a score of 393-415.

The Cougars travel Tuesday to Minneapolis to compete at the Northwestern Invitational.