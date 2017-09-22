Golf: Foley medalist honors at UM-Morris meet
Minnesota Morris women's golfer Meghan Foley made it back-to-back Cougar medalist winners Thursday as she claimed the Cougar Invitational at Pomme de Terre Golf Club in Morris. She follows teammate Kelsey Wattenhoferwho won the NCU Invite in the team's most recent event.
Foley's round of 90 surpassed her previous collegiate best round by five strokes. Wattenhofer was runner up Thursday with a round of 94.
Rounding out the Cougar squad was Allison Bot (104), Katelyn Foster (105), and Brittany Lormis (114).
The Cougars defeated Valley City State by a score of 393-415.
The Cougars travel Tuesday to Minneapolis to compete at the Northwestern Invitational.