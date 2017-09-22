Golf: Cougars fourth at hosted invite

Results

Valley City State won the team competition with a total score of 306. Two squads from Minnesota State Fergus Falls were next in line with the Cougars coming in fourth place with a team score of 351. Martin Luther rounded out the competition with a 365.

UMM's Hunter Balmer carded his best round of the season as his 80 was good for 7th place. Kyle Och was behind with an 87, good for 15th place. Rounding out the Cougar squad was Trent Jerome (91), Justice Jensvold (93), and Anthony Bizardie(96).

The Cougars are next scheduled to compete Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Northwestern Invitational in Minneapolis.