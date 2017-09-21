Soccer: UM-Morris at Saints - UMAC Game of the Week
UMAC Release
The UMAC Game of the Week runs each Thursday during the conference regular season and breaks down one key matchup from one sport. The 2017-18 season also welcomes the UMAC Weekly Update covering the Game of the Week and other important happenings from around the UMAC.
The Matchup
Saturday, Sept. 23 - University of Minnesota Morris at College of St. Scholastica, women's soccer, 4:15 p.m. in Duluth, Minnesota
What's at Stake
- Rematch - Minnesota Morris defeated St. Scholastica on penalty kicks in the UMAC semifinal last year to advance to the tournament title game
- An early edge - St. Scholastica and Minnesota Morris were picked first and second, respectively, in the Preseason Coaches' Poll and the winner would gain a slight advantage early in season
Previously in Action
- Minnesota Morris tied Northwestern 2-2 after scoring surrending a goal in the 86th minute to let the Eagles even the game Tuesday
- St. Scholastica tied reigning champion Northland 1-1 after allowing Northland to score a goal in the 83rd minute Tuesday
Need to Know
- Tough defense - Both teams have allowed just two goals in conference play this season with each owning 5-0 shutout victories.
- In the corner - St. Scholastica's dominant offensive style has led to an average of 12-plus corner kicks per UMAC game this season.
- Score first - Minnesota Morris has scored first in each of its last two games against UMAC opponents and hasn't lost.
Players to Watch - Minnesota Morris
- Molly Hancuh, Sr., M - All-UMAC last season; 20 pts, 7 g, 6 a (overall); 6 pts, 3.00 pt/g (UMAC), leads UMAC in overall points
- Yu Ito, Jr., M - All-UMAC last season; 10 pts, 4 g (overall);
- Brooke Lorentz, So., F - 9 pts, 4 g (overall); 4 pts, 2 g, 1 gwg (UMAC)
- Megan Tschida, Fy., GK - .882 sv%, .900 GAA, 15 sv, 1 ShO (UMAC)
Players to Watch - St. Scholastica
- Rachel Dixon, Jr., M - All-UMAC last season; 5 pts, 3 a (overall)
- Taylor Olson, Sr., F - All-UMAC last season; 4 pts, 2 g (overall)
- Becca Rancour, So., F - 18 pts, 8 g (overall); 14pts, 6 g (UMAC), leads UMAC in goals and points in conference play
- Roni Rudolph, So., GK- All-UMAC HM last season; .665 GAA, .714 sv% (UMAC)
Keep up with the live video and live stats and get in on the action by interacting on social media (#UMACgotw).