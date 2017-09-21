Search
    Soccer: UM-Morris at Saints - UMAC Game of the Week

    By UMAC Athletics Today at 3:05 p.m.
    UMAC Sports Information

    UMAC Release

    The UMAC Game of the Week runs each Thursday during the conference regular season and breaks down one key matchup from one sport. The 2017-18 season also welcomes the UMAC Weekly Update covering the Game of the Week and other important happenings from around the UMAC. 

    The Matchup

    Saturday, Sept. 23 - University of Minnesota Morris at College of St. Scholastica, women's soccer, 4:15 p.m. in Duluth, Minnesota

    What's at Stake

    • Rematch - Minnesota Morris defeated St. Scholastica on penalty kicks in the UMAC semifinal last year to advance to the tournament title game
    • An early edge - St. Scholastica and Minnesota Morris were picked first and second, respectively, in the Preseason Coaches' Poll and the winner would gain a slight advantage early in season

    Previously in Action

    • Minnesota Morris tied Northwestern 2-2 after scoring surrending a goal in the 86th minute to let the Eagles even the game Tuesday
    • St. Scholastica tied reigning champion Northland 1-1 after allowing Northland to score a goal in the 83rd minute Tuesday

    Need to Know

    • Tough defense - Both teams have allowed just two goals in conference play this season with each owning 5-0 shutout victories.
    • In the corner - St. Scholastica's dominant offensive style has led to an average of 12-plus corner kicks per UMAC game this season.
    • Score first - Minnesota Morris has scored first in each of its last two games against UMAC opponents and hasn't lost.

    Players to Watch - Minnesota Morris

    • Molly Hancuh, Sr., M - All-UMAC last season; 20 pts, 7 g, 6 a (overall); 6 pts, 3.00 pt/g (UMAC), leads UMAC in overall points
    • Yu Ito, Jr., M - All-UMAC last season; 10 pts, 4 g (overall);
    • Brooke Lorentz, So., F - 9 pts, 4 g (overall); 4 pts, 2 g, 1 gwg (UMAC)
    • Megan Tschida, Fy., GK - .882 sv%, .900 GAA, 15 sv, 1 ShO (UMAC)

    Players to Watch - St. Scholastica

    • Rachel Dixon, Jr., M - All-UMAC last season; 5 pts, 3 a (overall)
    • Taylor Olson, Sr., F - All-UMAC last season; 4 pts, 2 g (overall)
    • Becca Rancour, So., F - 18 pts, 8 g (overall); 14pts, 6 g (UMAC), leads UMAC in goals and points in conference play
    • Roni Rudolph, So., GK- All-UMAC HM last season; .665 GAA, .714 sv% (UMAC)

    Keep up with the live video and live stats and get in on the action by interacting on social media (#UMACgotw).

    Explore related topics:sportsCougarsCollegeCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLUM-MorrisCollege of St. ScholasticaUniversity of Minnesota MorrisUMAC Game of the WeekUpper Midwest Athletic ConferenceUMACUMM CougarsUMM Cougar womens soccer
