VIDEO: UM-Morris recaps Eureka, looks ahead to CSS

A positive from the 48-20 loss to the Red Devils was that the UMM saw its offense come alive, head coach Matt Johnson said.

"In the second half predominantly we got a little bit of offense going. We were able to run the ball effectly" Johnson said in the video interview above.

Eureka was the top-rated defense in the UMAC, giving up just 67 points through three games. The Cougars now turn their heads to an offense that is second in the UMAC in scoring averaging 31.7 points per game this season in St. Scholastica.

The Saints are 2-1 on the season coming fresh off a 48-18 win against Westminster Saturday. In the win, Saints QB Zach Edwards went 11-for-24 through the air for 325 yards passing and three touchdowns. Two of his targets finished the game with over 100 yards receiving: Hunter Thompson with five catches for 156 yards and Aaron Olson two catches for 105 yards. CSS ran for 161 yards and that charge was led by Jack Peru, who went for 81 and a score.

The Cougars kick off in Duluth against St. Scholastica at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.