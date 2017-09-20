Volleyball: Cougars sweep at home triangular

UM-Morris 3, Bethany Lutheran 0

In the opener against BLC, the Cougars delivered a 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 victory. UMM closed out the first set on an 8-3 run. Successive kills from Marissa Ekness, Layne Herrmann, and Rachel Mathias closed out the set. After controlling the second set, the third set went back and forth for the first half. Trailing 13-12, UMM began to take charge. Kills from Ekness and Morgan Miller helped give the Cougars a 15-13 edge. Later, up 22-21, another Miller kill and a pair of BLC errors gave the set and the match to the Cougars.

Ekness had a double-double with 13 kills and 13 digs. Miller added 11 kills. Herrmann had 31 assists and Katie Reitsma led with 14 digs.

UM-Morris 3, Martin Luther 0

In the nightcap, the Cougars cruised to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 win over MLC. Ekness had a nice all-around effort with 13 kills, eight digs, and three aces. Herrmann added 25 assists and Reitsma had 13 digs.

Minnesota Morris (11-4, 3-1 in UMAC) heads back on the road for another UMAC tri Saturday, Sept. 23 in St. Bonifacius against Crown and UW-Superior.