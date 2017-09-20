Soccer: Cougars play to draw with Northwestern

The two teams played to a scoreless first half before four goals were scored in the second. UMM's Yu Ito started the scoring in the 57th minute. Molly Hancuh led Ito in stride on a perfect pass from near midfield that Ito deposited for a 1-0 lead.

UNW's Anna Hitterdal tied the game in the 75th minute from a cross in front of the net.

The game appeared to headed to overtime tied at 1, but two goals less than a minute apart in the final five minutes doubled the score. In the 85th minute Hancuh's shot deflected off a Northwestern defender and towards Brooke Lorentz who scored to make it 2-1. Forty-six seconds later, the Eagles tied the game again when Linley Norman lofted a shot out of the reach of UMM's Megan Tschida into the upper left corner of the net.

Each team had quality chances in the overtime periods, but neither could score and the game ended in the 2-2 draw.

Tschida made a season-high 13 saves in net for the Cougars.

Minnesota Morris (3-3-1, 1-0-1 in UMAC) next plays at St. Scholastica Saturday, Sept. 23 in Duluth.