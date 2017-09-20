Soccer: UM-Morris men fall in OT heartbreaker

The Cougars outplayed the Eagles in the first half en route to a 1-0 halftime lead. They held a 13-6 edge in shots and one of their shots found the back of the net. In the 15th minute, Luqman Barre set up Gabe Arreguin in front of the net. After some nice dribbling to elude a defender, Arreguin connected in the lower left corner of the net for the UMM advantage.

That lead held until the 70th minute when Northwestern's Nate Olin headed in a goal off a free kick from near midfield to knot the score at 1.

The game would end within the first minute of overtime. With possession on the UMM side of the field, a ball deflected off a Cougar defender into the net, giving the 2-1 win to the Eagles.

Cody Christ made seven saves in net for the Cougars.

Minnesota (2-3-1, 0-1-1 in UMAC) heads to Duluth Saturday, Sept. 23 to play St. Scholastica.