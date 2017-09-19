Volleyball: Cougars improve to 9-4 overall

After playing a pair of non-conference tilts Friday in Eau Claire, the Minnesota Morris volleyball team went up to Northern Wisconsin to open the UMAC portion of their schedule Saturday, Sept. 16 as part of a conference triangular with Northland and Northwestern. The Cougars swept the Lumberjills, but fell in four to the Eagles.

Gustavus 3, UM-Morris 0

In the opener, the Cougars fell to No. 14 Gustavus Adolphus in straight sets (14-25, 23-25, 21-25). Marissa Ekness led all players with 15 kills. Layne Herrmann totaled 37 assists and Bekah Morris led with nine digs and two aces.

UM-Morris 3, Lakeland 0

The Cougars bounced back to top Lakeland University in straight sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-15). Ekness and Morgan Miller each tallied 10 kills. Herrmann added 30 more assists and Katie Reitsma led with 16 digs.

UM-Morris 3, Northland 0

UMM made quick work of the hosts from Northland in winning the opener 25-6, 25-11, 25-8. Katie Reitsma had a nice match digging and serving the ball as she led both categories with 14 digs and six aces. Layne Herrmann led in both blocks and assists with five and 27, respectively. Marissa Ekness and Rachel Mathias each collected 10 kills.

Northwestern 3, UM-Morris 1

Later, in a matchup of the top two teams in the conference a season ago, the Cougars split the first two sets with Northwestern before dropping the match in four (19-25, 25-21, 24-26, 21-25).

Reitsma led UMM with 19 digs. Ekness reached double figures in kills (14) and digs (12). Herrmann collected 38 assists.

Minnesota Morris (9-4, 1-1 in UMAC) hosts a UMAC triangular Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the PE Center as Bethany Lutheran and Martin Luther visit.

UMAC VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE WEEK

Layne Herrmann, So., Minnesota Morris

Brownton, Minn./Glencoe-Silver Lake

- Tallied 132 assists (10.2 per set) in four matches and two Cougar wins

- Recorded 30-plus assists in three matches including 38 vs. Northwestern

- Added 18 digs, nine kills and eight aces