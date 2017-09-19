Soccer: Cougar men play to draw in UMAC opener

Minnesota Morris was outshot 30-6 and 11-4 in shots on goal, but held a 1-0 lead late in the contest. The Cougars broke a scoreless tie in the 49th minute on a Luqman Barre successful penalty kick following a UWS foul in the box.

The Cougar defense and goalkeeper Cody Christ kept the Yellowjackets scoreless for nearly the rest of regulation. Following a UMM foul, UWS' Fernando Bicalho had a free kick just outside of the box and he drilled it in the left side of the net to knot the game at 1.

The game went to a pair of ten-minute overtime periods, but neither team could break the tie.

Christ made 10 saves in net for the Cougars.

The Cougars played host to Northwestern Tuesday, Sept. 19. Now UMM hits the road for its next three games, the first of which is against St. Scholastica on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Duluth. The Cougars then travel to Mankato to take on Bethany Lutheran Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Minneapolis for a contest against North Central on Saturday, Sept. 30.