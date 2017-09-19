Soccer: UM-Morris women shutout UW-Superior

Less than three minutes into the contest, the Cougars were already on the scoreboard. Molly Hancuh found Brooke Lorentz along the left side. With the left foot, Lorentz hit the inside of the post and rolled into the right side of the net for the early Cougar lead. In the 14th minute, after assists from Tiffany Oren and Sam Tate, Hancuh dribbled her way around defenders to connect for a 2-0 lead. Freshman Sam Tate scored her first collegiate goal off a pass from Megan Ellingboe to make it 3-0 Cougars.

It remained that way until late in the contest before Lindsay Clay scored on a penalty kick goal in the 87th minute and Hancuh added her second tally of the game in the 89th minute.

The Cougars outshot the Yellowjackets 23-7 on the afternoon and held a 15-2 edge in shots on goal.

UMM played host to Northwestern Tuesday, and now hits the road for its next three games, the first of which is against St. Scholastica on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Duluth. The Cougars then travel to Mankato to take on Bethany Lutheran Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Minneapolis for a contest against North Central on Saturday, Sept. 30.