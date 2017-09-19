Cross Country: Cougars run St. Olaf

UW-Eau Claire won the women's team competition. The Cougars placed second among the seven UMAC teams competing.

The top Cougar runner was Katherine Novak who's time of 25:38.5 was good for 77th place over the six-kilometer course. Following Novak for the Cougars were Paige Stearns (26:27.1), Brynn Gellner (27:01.2), Elisabeth Anderson (28:07.9), and Montana Lawrence (29:02.8).

Like the women, UW-Eau Claire won the men's competition. Of six UMAC teams running, the Cougar men placed fourth.

Tyler Sassenberg had the best UMM time as he crossed the eight-kilometer line at 28:01.5. He was followed by Raymond Abraham (28:32.4), David Roanhorse (28:55.9), Edmund Cease (29:00.2), and Ryan Anderson (29:38.6).

The Cougar men and women next race Friday, Sept. 29 at the BLC Invite in Mankato.