Football: Second half surge tops UM-Morris

The Cougars started the game with a little trickery with a 38 yard wide receiver pass from Drew Walquist to Cameron Geyer getting to the Devils 21 yard line which lead to a John Hoff 34 yard field goal to give the Cougars the early lead. The Cougar defense held the Red Devil offense to 14 points in the first half to go into the locker room 14-3 at halftime.

To start the third quarter the Cougars special teams created a fumble on the opening kick off recovering the ball at the Red Devil 18 yard line. The Cougars turned good field position into points as John Hoff kicked a 33 yard attempt through the uprights. After that the Red Devil offense found its rhythm scoring touchdowns on their next four possessions. The Cougars fought back scoring early in the fourth quarter when Justin Masloski found Steven Severson in the endzone on a three yard pass play to make the score 41-13. Eureka would strike back with a touchdown with 7:19 left in the game. The Cougars were not done as Masloski would have a 16 yard run touchdown run with 5:50 left on the clock making the score 48-20. After the Cougar defense forced a three and out the offense could not find the endzone again as time expired.

The Cougars will be on the road next Saturday in Duluth as they take on the St. Scholastica Saints in a 3pm kickoff.