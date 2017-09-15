Volleyball: Cougars vs Eagles - UMAC Game of the Week

The Matchup

Saturday, Sept. 16 - University of Minnesota Morris vs. University of Northwestern, volleyball, 4 p.m. in Ashland, Wisconsin

What's at Stake

Rematch - Northwestern and Minnesota Morris have faced off in the UMAC championship match as the top two teams each of the last four seasons and Northwestern has emerged victorious each time

An early edge - Northwestern and Minnesota Morris were picked first and second, respectively, in the Preseason Coaches' Poll and the winner would have an early edge in the conference standings.

Upset potential - Northwestern is currently ranked No. 10 in the nation and a win over Northwestern could be considered a critical upset for the red-hot Cougars

Previously in Action

Northwestern went 1-3 at Augsburg last weekend, but rebounded with wins over Crown and Wartburg Wednesday

Minnesota Morris went 4-0 at the UMass-Boston tournament which included a win over then-No. 23 Tufts

Need to Know

Hot starts - Minnesota Morris is 7-2 this season with both losses against teams receiving votes in the Division III Top 25, while No. 10 Northwestern is 7-3 with two losses coming against Top 25 or receiving votes teams.

Top of the world - Heading into the week, the Cougars ranked first in Division III for total team kills (482), while four players currently sit in the top three in their respective catgories - Miller (3rd in total blocks), Reitsma (2nd in total digs), Herrmann (3rd in total assists), Ekness (3rd in total attacks).

Straight sets - In six of their seven wins this season, the Eagles have dominated opponents in straight sets.

Players to Watch - Minnesota Morris

Marissa Ekness, Sr., OH - All-UMAC, All-America HM last season; 3.70 k/s, 2.62 d/s

Layne Herrmann, So., S - All-UMAC, Rookie fo the Year last season; leads UMAC with 9.89 ast./s, 2.27 d/s

Morgan Miller, So., MB - Leads UMAC in hitting percentage (.331) and b/s (1.14), 2.97 k/s

Katie Reitsma, Sr., L - All-UMAC, Defensive Player of the Year last season; leads UMAC with 5.97 d/s

Players to Watch - Northwestern

Jackie Doering, Sr., L - All-UMAC last season; 5.55 d/s

Mariah Halvorsen, Jr., OH - 3.41 k/s

Leesa Malone, Sr., S - All-UMAC last season; 5.84 ast./s, .268 hitting percentage, 0.81 b/s

Lindsey Peterson, Sr., OH - All-UMAC, All-America, UMAC and Division III Player of the Year last season; Leads UMAC with 5.10 k/s, 3.79 d/s

This game will be a "can't miss." Keep up with the live broadcast throughout the weekend. Get in on the action by interacting on social media (#UMACgotw).