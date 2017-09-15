Search
    Volleyball: Cougars vs Eagles - UMAC Game of the Week

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 6:06 p.m.
    UMM Sports Information

    UMAC Release

    The UMAC Game of the Week runs each Thursday during the conference regular season and breaks down one key matchup from one sport. The 2017-18 season also welcomes the UMAC Weekly Update covering the Game of the Week and other important happenings from around the UMAC. 

    The Matchup

    Saturday, Sept. 16 - University of Minnesota Morris vs. University of Northwestern, volleyball, 4 p.m. in Ashland, Wisconsin

    What's at Stake

    • Rematch - Northwestern and Minnesota Morris have faced off in the UMAC championship match as the top two teams each of the last four seasons and Northwestern has emerged victorious each time
    • An early edge - Northwestern and Minnesota Morris were picked first and second, respectively, in the Preseason Coaches' Poll and the winner would have an early edge in the conference standings.
    • Upset potential - Northwestern is currently ranked No. 10 in the nation and a win over Northwestern could be considered a critical upset for the red-hot Cougars

    Previously in Action

    • Northwestern went 1-3 at Augsburg last weekend, but rebounded with wins over Crown and Wartburg Wednesday
    • Minnesota Morris went 4-0 at the UMass-Boston tournament which included a win over then-No. 23 Tufts

    Need to Know

    • Hot starts - Minnesota Morris is 7-2 this season with both losses against teams receiving votes in the Division III Top 25, while No. 10 Northwestern is 7-3 with two losses coming against Top 25 or receiving votes teams.
    • Top of the world - Heading into the week, the Cougars ranked first in Division III for total team kills (482), while four players currently sit in the top three in their respective catgories - Miller (3rd in total blocks), Reitsma (2nd in total digs), Herrmann (3rd in total assists), Ekness (3rd in total attacks).
    • Straight sets - In six of their seven wins this season, the Eagles have dominated opponents in straight sets. 

    Players to Watch - Minnesota Morris

    • Marissa Ekness, Sr., OH - All-UMAC, All-America HM last season; 3.70 k/s, 2.62 d/s
    • Layne Herrmann, So., S - All-UMAC, Rookie fo the Year last season; leads UMAC with 9.89 ast./s, 2.27 d/s
    • Morgan Miller, So., MB - Leads UMAC in hitting percentage (.331) and b/s (1.14), 2.97 k/s
    • Katie Reitsma, Sr., L - All-UMAC, Defensive Player of the Year last season; leads UMAC with 5.97 d/s

    Players to Watch - Northwestern

    • Jackie Doering, Sr., L - All-UMAC last season; 5.55 d/s
    • Mariah Halvorsen, Jr., OH - 3.41 k/s
    • Leesa Malone, Sr., S - All-UMAC last season; 5.84 ast./s, .268 hitting percentage, 0.81 b/s
    • Lindsey Peterson, Sr., OH - All-UMAC, All-America, UMAC and Division III Player of the Year last season; Leads UMAC with 5.10 k/s, 3.79 d/s

    This game will be a "can't miss." Keep up with the live broadcast throughout the weekend. Get in on the action by interacting on social media (#UMACgotw). 

    Explore related topics:sportsCougarsCollegeCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLUM-MorrisNorthwestern EaglesUpper Midwest Athletic ConferenceUniversity of Minnesota MorrisUMM CougarsUMM Cougar volleyball
