VIDEO: Cougars size up Eureka

Although Eureka is 0-2 on the season, both UM-Morris head coach Marty Hoffmann and Matt Johnson know they can't take this opponent lightly.

"It's a team that wants to establish the run," Hoffmann said in the video press conference. "They have playmakers."

The biggest thing offensively for the Cougars is to grow, develop, and limit their mistakes because that has been the achilles heel the first two weeks of the season, Johnson said.

More in video above. Be sure to check out SCTimesSports on Twitter Saturday for game day coverage.