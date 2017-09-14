Search
    Soccer: Cougars open home season with loss

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 12:55 p.m.
    Minnesota Morris goalkeeper Megan Tschida goes for a save during the Cougar home opener against UW-River Falls on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Tschida had nine saves in the UMM loss. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 3
    Juliet Batista works herself around UW-River Falls' Maggie Koehler during the Minnesota Morris home opener Wednesday, Sept. 13 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 3
    Sophomore Megan Ellingboe (16) goes for a loose ball out front of the Minnesota Morris goal during the first half against UW-River Falls Wednesday, Sept. 13 in Morris. The Cougars fell in their home opener 5-1. Also pictured is UW-River Falls senior Carrie Anderson (10). Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 3

    After four road games for Morris to start the season, the Minnesota Morris women's soccer team began the home portion of its schedule Wednesday, Sept. 13 as the Cougars entertained UW-River Falls. The Cougars dropped the non-conference matchup, 5-1.

    The Falcons took a 2-0 lead into halftime after scoring goals in the 15th and 17th minutes. They would add on their lead by scoring three more times within the first 20 minutes of the second half.

    UMM got their goal in the 66th minute. Lindsay Clay's corner kick went to Tiffany Oren who tapped it to Megan Ellingboe in front of the net for her third goal of the season.

    Megan Tschida made nine saves in net for the Cougars.

    Minnesota Morris (2-3) starts conference play Saturday, Sept. 16 when the Cougars host UW-Superior at 4:15 p.m. The men start at 2 p.m.

