Soccer: Cougars open home season with loss

The Falcons took a 2-0 lead into halftime after scoring goals in the 15th and 17th minutes. They would add on their lead by scoring three more times within the first 20 minutes of the second half.

UMM got their goal in the 66th minute. Lindsay Clay's corner kick went to Tiffany Oren who tapped it to Megan Ellingboe in front of the net for her third goal of the season.

Megan Tschida made nine saves in net for the Cougars.

Minnesota Morris (2-3) starts conference play Saturday, Sept. 16 when the Cougars host UW-Superior at 4:15 p.m. The men start at 2 p.m.