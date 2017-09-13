Golf: Wattenhofer medalist at NCU Invite

Wattenhofer was one shot better than Martin Luther's Alison Lindemann and two shots clear of Northwestern's Jessalyn Rondestvedt. Wattenhofer's round was two shots off her personal best round of 85.

The Cougars placed second as a team with a combined score of 377. Northwestern won the team crown with a 372. Martin Luther (418), Bethany Lutheran (429), and North Central (569) rounded the team results.

Three other Cougar golfers placed in the top ten. Allison Bot and Katelyn Foster tied for seventh with a 96 and Meghan Foley carded a 98, good for 10th.

Next invite for both men and women is the Cougar Invite at Pomme de Terre Golf Course at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 in Morris.