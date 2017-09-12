Soccer: UM-Morris women win in OT

Hamline 7, UM-Morris 1

After returning from a holiday trip to Illinois, the Minnesota women's soccer team headed back east for a non-conference game Saturday, Sept. 10 at Hamline. The Pipers used two early goals to propel them to a 7-1 victory over the Cougars.

Before the game was five minutes old, Hamline had two goals on the board. Arendje Louter connected from out front in the second minute and Ashlee Olson delivered a goal in the fourth minute. Hamline put more goals in before UMM got on the board. Just before the half, Megan Ellingboe connected off a feed from Molly Hancuh that made it 4-1 Hamline at the break.

Megan Tschida made 13 saves in net for the Cougars.

UM-Morris 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 3

In a tale of two halves, Minnesota Morris topped Wisconsin Lutheran, 4-3, in a women's soccer non-conference game Sunday, Sept. 10 in Mankato.

The first half belonged to the Cougars. Tiffany Oren got the Cougars on the board in the ninth minute off a lead pass from Molly Hancuh. Less than a minute later, the duo switched responsibilities as Oren led Hancuh on a nice give-and-go to make it 2-0 UMM. In the 36th minute, Hancuh lofted one in from 30 yards out on a free kick that up the Cougars up 3-0 at halftime.

The tide turned in the second half. WLC's Helen Joyce scored on an assisted goal in the 49th minute. She delivered another unassisted goal in the 54th minute. Joyce completed the hat trick in the 79th minute with a helper from Mady Hirsch to take the contest at 3.

The Cougars fought off some Warrior chances in the final minutes to send the game to overtime.

The extra session did not last long. A minute and a half in, Lindsay Clay fed Brooke Lorentz on the left side that she deposited in the lower right corner of the net for the game-winner.

Megan Tschida had four saves in net for the Cougars.

Minnesota Morris (2-2) has their home opener Wednesday against UW-River Falls at 4 p.m. at the Cougar Soccer Field.

WOMEN'S SOCCER OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Molly Hancuh, Sr., Minnesota Morris

Shoreview, Minn./Mounds View

- Tallied 14 points in three games for the Cougars last week

- Recorded three goals and two assists in 9-0 win over Rockford

- Scored two of four goals in 4-3 win over Wisconsin Lutheran