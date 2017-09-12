Soccer: UM-Morris men shut out opponents for first victories

UM-Morris 2, Buena Vista 0

After two home losses to start the season, the Minnesota Morris men's soccer team hit the road for the first time this season and they came away with a win as they shutout Buena Vista, 2-0, Saturday in a non-conference matchup.

Senior Bona Usha got the Cougars on the board for the first time this season with a goal in the 19th minute with the helper from Joshua Bartels.

The 1-0 lead carried into the second half when the combination of Usha and Bartels, along with Luqman Barre connected in the 62nd minute to up the lead to 2-0. This time it was Bartels who scored the goal with assists from Usha and Barre.

Senior Cody Christ was steady in net and did not allow a goal while making three saves.

The Cougars outshot the Beavers 17-9 with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

UM-Morris 1, Concordia Moorhead 0

For the second time in as many days, the Minnesota Morris men's soccer team traveled to Moorhead and recorded a shutout win, this time against the host Concordia-Moorhead Sunday, 1-0.

The Cougars got their goal early on in the contest. In the fourth minute, Gabe Arreguin was fouled in the box which gave a penalty kick to UMM. Luqman Barre was successful on the kick and gave the Cougars the 1-0 lead.

The rest remaining 86 minutes was concentrated on preserving the lead which goalkeeper Cody Christ and the defense did beautifully. The senior netminder made two saves in the first half and four more in the second to record his second straight shutout.

Minnesota Morris (2-2) returns home for its UMAC opener Saturday against UW-Superior at 2 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Cody Christ, Sr., Minnesota Morris

Elk River, Minn./Elk River

- Collected two shutouts for the Cougars last week

- Finished with six saves vs. Concordia and a total of nine for the week

- Boasts 1.000 GAA that ranks second in the UMAC this season